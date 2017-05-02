LSB Industries, Inc. (LXU) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, April 17th.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) opened at 10.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 4.28. LSB Industries has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $15.50.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The conglomerate reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.13. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business earned $123.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that LSB Industries will post ($1.82) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LSB Industries by 53.2% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 34,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 11,950 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in LSB Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,017,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,542,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in LSB Industries during the fourth quarter worth $489,000. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in LSB Industries by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LSB Industries by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 655,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,515,000 after buying an additional 152,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the manufacture and sale of chemical products. The Company operates through chemical business segment. It is a manufacturer and distributor of nitrogen fertilizer and other nitrogen products in North America.

