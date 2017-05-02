Londonmetric Property PLC (LMP) Price Target Raised to GBX 170

Londonmetric Property PLC (LON:LMP) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Group LLC from GBX 160 ($2.07) to GBX 170 ($2.19) in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LMP. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.00) price target on shares of Londonmetric Property PLC in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Numis Securities Ltd reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.94) price target on shares of Londonmetric Property PLC in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.26) price target on shares of Londonmetric Property PLC in a research note on Friday, March 31st. HSBC Holdings plc raised Londonmetric Property PLC to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 163 ($2.10) to GBX 166 ($2.14) in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.19) price target on shares of Londonmetric Property PLC in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Londonmetric Property PLC has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 162.86 ($2.10).

Shares of Londonmetric Property PLC (LON:LMP) opened at 169.10 on Wednesday. Londonmetric Property PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 133.90 and a 12-month high of GBX 169.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 159.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 151.71. The stock’s market cap is GBX 1.06 billion.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 1.17%.

In other news, insider Andrew Livingston bought 32,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.96) per share, with a total value of £50,000.40 ($64,558.30).

About Londonmetric Property PLC

LondonMetric Property Plc is a property investment and development company. The Company’s segments include Retail, Distribution, Offices, Residential and Development. The Company is involved in retailer-led distribution, out of town and convenience retail. The Company’s portfolio includes distribution and retail businesses across the United Kingdom.

