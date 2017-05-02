Logitech International SA (LOGI) Board of Directors Approves Stock Repurchase Program

Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan, which allows the company to repurchase $250 million in shares on Tuesday, March 7th, EventVestor reports. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Shares of Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) opened at 33.47 on Tuesday. Logitech International SA has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $34.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.33.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Brean Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Logitech International SA in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Logitech International SA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Logitech International SA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/logitech-international-sa-logi-board-of-directors-declares-share-repurchase-program-updated.html.

In other news, SVP Marcel Stolk sold 95,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $3,156,515.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 200,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,647,770.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP L Joseph Sullivan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $3,268,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 264,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,219.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 291,431 shares of company stock valued at $9,257,341. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International SA

Logitech International SA is a holding company. The Company designs, manufactures and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms. The Company operates through peripheral segment. The Company offers its products to a network of domestic and international customers, including direct sales to retailers, e-tailers, and indirect sales through distributors.

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.