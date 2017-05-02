Loews Co. (L) Shares Bought by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Loews were worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in L. Creative Planning raised its position in Loews by 3.7% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Loews during the first quarter worth $2,787,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Loews by 3.0% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 245,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,495,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Loews by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Loews during the fourth quarter worth $419,000. 58.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) opened at 47.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.80. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $48.05.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.21. Loews had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 4.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Loews Co. will post $3.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in commercial property and casualty insurance; operation of offshore oil and gas drilling rigs; transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. The Company has five segments consisted of its four individual operating subsidiaries, CNA Financial Corporation (CNA), Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc (Diamond Offshore), Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP (Boardwalk Pipeline) and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation (Loews Hotels), and the Corporate segment.

