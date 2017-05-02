Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY) Price Target Raised to GBX 76 at HSBC Holdings plc

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) had its target price upped by investment analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 75 ($0.97) to GBX 76 ($0.98) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. HSBC Holdings plc’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.91% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also commented on LLOY. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 77 ($0.99) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC in a report on Monday. AlphaValue reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 91.50 ($1.18) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC from GBX 80 ($1.03) to GBX 83 ($1.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 90 ($1.16) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 70.11 ($0.91).
Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) opened at 69.1496 on Tuesday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 48.82 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 66.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 63.19. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 47.10 and a one year high of GBX 74.00.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group PLC’s previous dividend of $0.85. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%.
In other news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio acquired 5,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of £3,217.41 ($4,154.18). Also, insider George Culmer sold 145,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.89), for a total transaction of £100,621.32 ($129,917.78). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,699 shares of company stock valued at $362,019.
Lloyds Banking Group PLC Company Profile
Lloyds Banking Group plc is a provider of financial services to individual and business customers in the United Kingdom. The Company’s main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance, and long-term savings, protection and investment. The Company’s segments are Retail, Commercial Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance and Other.
