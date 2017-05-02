Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. is the world’s premier live entertainment company, consisting of Live Nation, Ticketmaster and Front Line Management Group. The Company engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its concert pipe. Live Nation owns and operates many venues, including House of Blues music venues and locations, such as The Fillmore in San Francisco, Nikon at Jones Beach Theatre in New York and London’s Wembley Arena. In addition, it also produces, promotes or hosts theatrical, specialized motor sports and other live entertainment events. The Company is driving major innovations in ticketing technology, marketing and service. It offers ticket sales, ticket resale services, and marketing and distribution through ticketmaster.com, an e-commerce site on the Internet. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. was formerly known as Live Nation, Inc. and is based in Beverly Hills, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Goldman Sachs Group Inc started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Albert Fried & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) opened at 32.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s market cap is $6.58 billion. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $32.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.58.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58). The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 0.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post $0.20 EPS for the current year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $5,989,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 836,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,848,309.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Margaret L. Johnson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $257,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 429,000 shares of company stock worth $12,280,170. 4.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,629,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $27,172,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $12,786,000. Foundation Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,384,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,074,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,775,000 after buying an additional 215,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc is a live entertainment company. The Company’s businesses consist of the promotion of live events, including ticketing, sponsorship and advertising. Its segments include Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, Ticketing and Artist Nation. The Concerts segment is engaged in promotion of live music events in its owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues; operation and management of music venues; production of music festivals, and creation of associated content.

