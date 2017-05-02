Media stories about Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) have been trending somewhat negative this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Lipocine earned a news sentiment score of -0.12 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news coverage about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 50 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

LPCN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Lipocine in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity set a $10.00 price target on shares of Lipocine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) opened at 4.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average is $3.72. Lipocine has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The company’s market cap is $77.72 million.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lipocine will post ($1.04) earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Somewhat Critical News Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect Lipocine (LPCN) Stock Price” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/lipocine-lpcn-receiving-somewhat-critical-media-coverage-report-finds-updated.html.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on applying its oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products in the area of men’s and women’s health. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for bioavailable drugs.

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.