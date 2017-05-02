Liberum Capital Reiterates Sell Rating for GKN plc (GKN)

Liberum Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of GKN plc (LON:GKN) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a GBX 300 ($3.87) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on shares of GKN plc from GBX 445 ($5.75) to GBX 475 ($6.13) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. HSBC Holdings plc restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 445 ($5.75) price objective on shares of GKN plc in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 399 ($5.15) price objective on shares of GKN plc in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price objective on shares of GKN plc from GBX 369 ($4.76) to GBX 395 ($5.10) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays PLC restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 365 ($4.71) price objective on shares of GKN plc in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 368.93 ($4.76).

GKN plc (LON:GKN) opened at 359.20 on Wednesday. The company’s market cap is GBX 6.15 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 362.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 338.45. GKN plc has a 12 month low of GBX 249.40 and a 12 month high of GBX 379.30.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a GBX 5.90 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from GKN plc’s previous dividend of $2.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th.

In related news, insider Kevin Cummings sold 18,279 shares of GKN plc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.65), for a total value of £65,804.40 ($84,963.72).

About GKN plc

GKN plc is a global engineering company. The Company is engaged in the design, manufacture and service of systems and components for original equipment manufacturers. The Company operates in four segments: GKN Aerospace, GKN Driveline, GKN Powder Metallurgy and GKN Land Systems. The GKN Aerospace segment is a supplier of airframe and engine structures, landing gear, electrical interconnection systems, transparencies and aftermarket services.

