Genus plc (LON:GNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Liberum Capital in a report issued on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 1,950 ($25.18) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.79% from the company’s current price.

GNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Genus plc in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. N+1 Singer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genus plc in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genus plc in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genus plc in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,633.67 ($21.09).

Shares of Genus plc (LON:GNS) opened at 1728.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 1.05 billion. Genus plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,323.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 2,113.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,764.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,811.60.

WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/liberum-capital-reaffirms-buy-rating-for-genus-plc-gns.html.

Genus plc Company Profile

Genus plc is an animal genetics company, which provides farmers with genetics that enable them to produce animal protein, in the form of meat and milk. The Company’s segments include Genus PIC, Genus ABS, Genus Asia, and Research and Development. The Genus PIC segment is engaged in porcine sales business, excluding Asia, and serves porcine customers in North America, Latin America and Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for Genus plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.