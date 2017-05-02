Legato Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Diodes Incorporated (DIOD)

Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 2,305.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 105,546 shares during the period. Diodes makes up approximately 0.1% of Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $4,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Diodes by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 11,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the third quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 1.1% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) opened at 23.19 on Tuesday. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.72 and its 200-day moving average is $23.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.35 million. Diodes had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 4.44%. Diodes’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post $0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Summit Redstone restated a “sell” rating on shares of Diodes in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Diodes from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated is a manufacturer and supplier of application-specific standard products within the discrete, logic, analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets, serving the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial and automotive markets. The Company’s products include diodes; rectifiers; transistors; metal-oxide semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFETs); protection devices; amplifiers and comparators; Hall-effect and temperature sensors, and power management devices, including light emitting diode (LED) drivers, alternating current (AC)-direct current (DC) and DC-DC switching, linear voltage regulators and voltage references, along with special function devices, such as universal serial bus (USB) power switches, load switches, voltage supervisors and motor controllers.

