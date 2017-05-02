Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) Shares Bought by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 16,230.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,857,750 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,840,250 shares during the period. Credicorp makes up approximately 0.4% of Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.60% of Credicorp worth $17,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAP. Dumac Inc. bought a new position in Credicorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Credicorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter valued at about $329,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter valued at about $376,000. 63.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) opened at 155.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s market cap is $12.39 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.33 and its 200-day moving average is $159.18. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $133.66 and a 52-week high of $173.79.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be given a $3.7637 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $2.32. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. Credicorp’s payout ratio is presently 17.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BAP shares. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. is a financial services holding company in Peru. The Company has four operating segments based on its products and services, which include banking, insurance, pension funds and investment banking. Its operating subsidiaries include Banco de Credito del Peru; Atlantic Security Bank, which it holds through Atlantic Security Holding Corporation; El Pacifico-Peruano Suiza Compania de Seguros y Reaseguros (Grupo Pacifico); Prima AFP SA, and Credicorp Capital Ltd.

