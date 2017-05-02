Legato Capital Management LLC Has $3.897 Million Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW)

Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 2,397.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 93,411 shares during the period. Wolverine World Wide makes up approximately 0.1% of Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Wolverine World Wide worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 15.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,840 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) opened at 24.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 0.65. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $26.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.58 and its 200 day moving average is $23.48.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $729.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post $1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WWW shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Saturday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of a range of casual footwear and apparel, outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel, children’s footwear, industrial work boots and apparel, and uniform shoes and boots. It operates in four segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, which offers Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, and Sebago footwear and apparel; Wolverine Boston Group, which offers Sperry footwear and apparel, Saucony footwear and apparel, and Keds footwear and apparel; Wolverine Heritage Group, which offers Wolverine footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and HyTest safety footwear, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group, which offers Stride Rite footwear and apparel, and its multi-brand consumer-direct businesses.

