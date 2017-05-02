LCNB Corp. (LCNB) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, LCNB National Bank and Dakin Insurance Agency, Inc., is engaged in the commercial banking and insurance agency businesses. Headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio, the Bank is a full service community bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. In addition, the company provides safe deposit boxes, night depositories, U.S. savings bonds, travelers’ checks, money orders, cashier’s checks, bank-by-mail, automated teller machines (ATMs), cash and transaction services, debit cards, wire transfers, electronic funds transfer, utility bill collections, notary public services, personal computer based cash management services, telephone banking, and Internet banking services for individuals and businesses. Further, LCNB, through its subsidiary, Dakin Insurance Agency, Inc., engages in insurance agency businesses. It involves in the sale and servicing of personal and commercial insurance products, and annuity products. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of LCNB Corp. in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. FBR & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of LCNB Corp. in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) traded down 0.68% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.00. 7,508 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.20 million, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.35. LCNB Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.67.

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 million. LCNB Corp. had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 8.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that LCNB Corp. will post $1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. LCNB Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in LCNB Corp. by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 24,042 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in LCNB Corp. by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in LCNB Corp. by 8.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its position in LCNB Corp. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 33,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in LCNB Corp. by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

