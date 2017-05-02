Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) Director Lawrence M. Levy Sells 10,757 Shares

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Director Lawrence M. Levy sold 10,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $456,634.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,100.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) opened at 45.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.93 and a 200 day moving average of $40.24. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.64 and a 1-year high of $45.40.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 149.9% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 159.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.
HOLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays PLC set a $50.00 target price on Hologic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America Corp cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.08.
Hologic Company Profile
Hologic, Inc is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems and surgical products with an emphasis on women’s health. The Company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical and Skeletal Health. The diagnostics products include Aptima family of assays, ThinPrep system, the Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test and Procleix blood screening assays.
