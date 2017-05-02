L Brands Inc (LB) Stake Cut by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in L Brands were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the third quarter worth $1,980,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 2.7% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 6.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 5.1% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 6,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) opened at 51.91 on Tuesday. L Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $43.04 and a 12-month high of $80.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.44.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.81% and a net margin of 9.31%. L Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that L Brands Inc will post $3.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen and Company decreased their target price on L Brands from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho set a $65.00 target price on L Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $48.00 target price on L Brands and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $70.00 target price on L Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of L Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. L Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.45.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates specialty retail business. The Company is focused on women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance categories. Its segments include Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. It sells its merchandise through company-owned specialty retail stores in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Greater China, which are mall-based; through Websites, and through international franchise, license and wholesale partners.

