Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Reduces Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 936,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,031 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 4.7% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $80,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Hemenway Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 82.2% in the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) opened at 87.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.54 and its 200 day moving average is $83.76. The stock has a market cap of $309.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.49. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $93.98.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $25.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post $6.70 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America Corp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.21.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 10,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $918,075.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 63,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,388,674.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Crown acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.48 per share, for a total transaction of $983,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 299,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,632,203.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers services to consumers and businesses through bank branches, automatic teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

