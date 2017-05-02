Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, April 17th.

According to Zacks, “Kosmos Energy Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on under-explored regions in Africa. Kosmos Energy Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank set a $7.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Capital One Financial Corp. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kosmos Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.17.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) opened at 5.99 on Monday. The firm’s market cap is $2.31 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average is $6.00. Kosmos Energy has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $7.39.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 68.54% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kosmos Energy will post ($0.33) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/kosmos-energy-ltd-kos-upgraded-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

In related news, SVP Jason Doughty bought 8,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,082.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 400,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,124. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 43.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,296,983 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,724,000 after buying an additional 690,827 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 26.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 19.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 142,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 23,543 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 441,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 12.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 4,392,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,154,000 after buying an additional 497,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (Kosmos) is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company is focused on the emerging areas along the Atlantic Margins. Its assets include existing production and development projects offshore Ghana, discoveries and further exploration potential offshore Mauritania and Senegal, as well as exploration licenses with hydrocarbon potential offshore Sao Tome and Principe, Suriname, Morocco and Western Sahara.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kosmos Energy (KOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.