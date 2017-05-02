Kohl's Co. (KSS) Stake Lowered by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora reduced its stake in shares of Kohl's Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Kohl's Co. were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KSS. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kohl's Co. by 5.9% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in Kohl's Co. by 34.3% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 50,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 12,875 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kohl's Co. by 7.6% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 134,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after buying an additional 9,431 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Kohl's Co. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 550,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,101,000 after buying an additional 7,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new stake in Kohl's Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,970,000. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kohl's Co. (NYSE:KSS) opened at 38.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.34. Kohl's Co. has a 52 week low of $33.87 and a 52 week high of $59.67.

Kohl's Co. (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.11. The business earned $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Kohl's Co. had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kohl's Co. will post $3.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KSS shares. Vetr lowered Kohl's Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.22 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $54.00 price target on Kohl's Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Kohl's Co. in a report on Saturday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kohl's Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Kohl's Co. from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl's Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.97.

In other news, Director Frank V. Sica sold 14,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total transaction of $619,056.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kohl's Co. Company Profile

Kohl’s Corporation (Kohl’s) is an operator of department stores. The Company operates approximately 1,154 Kohl’s department stores, a Website (www.Kohls.com), approximately 12 FILA outlets, and approximately three Off-Aisle clearance centers. The Company’s stores and Website sell moderately-priced private label and national brand apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products.

