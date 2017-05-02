Kobe Steel, Ltd. (KBSTY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KBSTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
Kobe Steel (NASDAQ:KBSTY) traded up 6.56% during trading on Monday, hitting $4.87. 2,285 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.65. Kobe Steel has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The stock’s market cap is $3.53 billion.
Kobe Steel (NASDAQ:KBSTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.49. The firm earned $3.68 billion during the quarter.
About Kobe Steel
Kobe Steel, Ltd. is a steel manufacturer. The Iron and Steel segment manufactures and sells steel bars, stainless-steel products and titanium products. The Welding segment offers welding materials, welding robots, and conducts welding-related consulting business. The Aluminum and Copper segment offers rolled aluminum products, rolled copper products, aluminum alloy products, magnesium alloy products and others.
