Knoll Inc (KNL) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Knoll Inc, a leading designer and manufacturer of branded office furniture products and textiles, serves clients worldwide. Their commitment to innovation and modern design has yielded a comprehensive portfolio of products designed to provide enduring value and help clients shape their workplaces with imagination and vision. “

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) traded down 0.29% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.89. 402,562 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.67. Knoll has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $28.40.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Knoll had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business earned $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Knoll’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Knoll will post $1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew B. Cogan sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $394,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 595,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,814,236.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNL. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Knoll by 45.6% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Knoll during the first quarter worth $684,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Knoll during the first quarter worth $251,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Knoll by 7.8% in the first quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 405,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,653,000 after buying an additional 29,468 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new position in Knoll during the first quarter worth $18,759,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc is a manufacturer of commercial and residential furniture, accessories and coverings. The Company operates through three segments: Office, Studio and Coverings. The Office segment includes a range of workplace products that address workplace planning paradigms. These products include systems furniture, seating, storage, tables, desks and KnollExtra accessories, as well as the international sales of its North American Office products.

