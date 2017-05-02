Knight Transportation (KNX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Knight Transportation (NYSE:KNX) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, April 17th. They currently have $36.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $35.00.

KNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a neutral rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Knight Transportation in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank AG raised shares of Knight Transportation from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Vertical Group assumed coverage on shares of Knight Transportation in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays PLC reissued an underweight rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Knight Transportation in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Knight Transportation in a research note on Sunday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.79.

Shares of Knight Transportation (NYSE:KNX) opened at 34.25 on Monday. Knight Transportation has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $38.80. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.50 and its 200-day moving average is $32.77.

Knight Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $271.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.27 million. Knight Transportation had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Knight Transportation will post $1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its position in Knight Transportation by 5.1% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 19,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Knight Transportation during the third quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in Knight Transportation by 3.9% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 156,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Knight Transportation by 8.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Knight Transportation by 1.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

About Knight Transportation

Knight Transportation, Inc is a provider of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services, which involve the movement of trailer or container loads of freight from origin to destination for a single customer. The Company operates through two segments: Trucking and Logistics. Its Trucking segment consists of three operating units: dry van truckload, temperature-controlled truckload and drayage services.

