GVO Asset Management Ltd Continues to Hold Position in KKR & Co. L.P. (KKR)

GVO Asset Management Ltd maintained its position in KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 275,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock at the end of the first quarter. KKR & Co. L.P. comprises approximately 0.9% of GVO Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. GVO Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.06% of KKR & Co. L.P. worth $5,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in KKR & Co. L.P. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. during the third quarter worth about $143,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. L.P. by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) opened at 18.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.75. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.64. KKR & Co. L.P. has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $19.30.

KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. KKR & Co. L.P. had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $715.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 339.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that KKR & Co. L.P. will post $2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised KKR & Co. L.P. from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Vetr lowered KKR & Co. L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price target on KKR & Co. L.P. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co. L.P. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.64.

KKR & Co. L.P. Company Profile

KKR & CO. L.P. (KKR) is a global investment firm that manages investments across multiple asset classes, including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit and hedge funds. The Company’s business offers a range of investment management services to its fund investors, and provides capital markets services to its firm, its portfolio companies and third parties.

