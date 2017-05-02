Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Boenning Scattergood’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.48% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) opened at 14.85 on Monday. Kingstone Companies has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $157.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.24.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $20.25 million for the quarter. Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kingstone Companies will post $1.12 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Kingstone Companies Inc (KINS) Rating Reiterated by Boenning Scattergood” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/kingstone-companies-inc-kins-given-outperform-rating-at-boenning-scattergood-updated.html.

In related news, insider Barry Goldstein sold 38,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $434,451.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 613,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,075.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Floyd R. Tupper sold 27,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $309,837.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc offers property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York State. The Company offers these products through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company (KICO). KICO is a licensed property and casualty insurance company. The Company operates through property and casualty insurances segment, which offers a range of property and casualty policies to its producers.

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.