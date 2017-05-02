KeyCorp Weighs in on Sensient Technologies Co.’s Q2 2017 Earnings (SXT)

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for Sensient Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday. KeyCorp analyst M. Sison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.91. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sensient Technologies’ FY2018 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $341.40 million for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 16.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) opened at 81.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 0.92. Sensient Technologies has a 1-year low of $65.26 and a 1-year high of $84.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.40 and its 200 day moving average is $78.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 4,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 18,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 5.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Hank Brown sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $158,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.70%.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors and fragrances. The Company uses technologies at facilities around the world to develop specialty food and beverage systems, cosmetic and pharmaceutical systems, specialty inks and colors, and other specialty and fine chemicals.

