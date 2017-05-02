Q1 2017 EPS Estimates for Select Comfort Corp. (SCSS) Increased by KeyCorp

Select Comfort Corp. (NASDAQ:SCSS) – KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for Select Comfort Corp. in a report issued on Sunday, according to Zacks Investment Research. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Select Comfort Corp.’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Select Comfort Corp. (NASDAQ:SCSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Select Comfort Corp. had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm earned $393.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SCSS. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Select Comfort Corp. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc downgraded Select Comfort Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. downgraded Select Comfort Corp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Comfort Corp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $32.00 target price on Select Comfort Corp. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Select Comfort Corp. (NASDAQ:SCSS) opened at 30.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.93. Select Comfort Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $33.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCSS. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Select Comfort Corp. by 204.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its stake in Select Comfort Corp. by 2,162.0% in the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 158,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 151,340 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Select Comfort Corp. during the first quarter worth $201,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Select Comfort Corp. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Select Comfort Corp. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period.

In related news, SVP Joseph Hunter Saklad sold 8,850 shares of Select Comfort Corp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $271,606.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,625.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 8,500 shares of Select Comfort Corp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $191,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,742 shares in the company, valued at $917,102.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,204 shares of company stock worth $5,841,399 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Select Comfort Corp. Company Profile

Select Comfort Corporation is a designer, manufacturer, marketer, retailer and servicer of a line of Sleep Number beds. The Company offers consumers individualized sleep solutions and services, which include a complete line of Sleep Number beds, bases and bedding accessories. Its Sleep Number bed offers SleepIQ technology sensors that work directly with the bed’s DualAir technology to track each individual’s sleep.

