Kering (PP) Given a €320.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €320.00 ($347.83) price target on Kering (EPA:PP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €272.00 ($295.65) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €245.00 ($266.30) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a €220.00 ($239.13) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kering currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €235.75 ($256.25).

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA is a France-based company that specializes in retail and luxury goods distribution. The Company operates through two core segments: LUXURY, which operates the Luxury Group division of PPR SA and designs, manufactures and markets luxury items, such as ready-to-wear clothing, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, fragrances and cosmetics products; and Sport & Lifestyle segment, which designs and develops footwear, apparel and accessories under the brand names Puma, Volcom and Electrics.

