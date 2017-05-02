Jupiter Fund Management PLC (JUP) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management PLC (LON:JUP) in a report published on Wednesday. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 495 ($6.39) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.23) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management PLC in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management PLC in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 487 ($6.29) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management PLC in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management PLC in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC dropped their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management PLC from GBX 491 ($6.34) to GBX 482 ($6.22) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 451.29 ($5.83).

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management PLC (LON:JUP) opened at 479.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 437.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 431.65. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 2.15 billion. Jupiter Fund Management PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 324.60 and a 52 week high of GBX 486.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 22.70 ($0.29) per share. This is an increase from Jupiter Fund Management PLC’s previous dividend of $4.50. This represents a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th.

In other Jupiter Fund Management PLC news, insider Jonathon Bond acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 419 ($5.41) per share, for a total transaction of £41,900 ($54,099.42). Also, insider Edward Bonham Carter sold 667,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 475 ($6.13), for a total transaction of £3,168,976.75 ($4,091,642.03).

Jupiter Fund Management PLC Company Profile

Jupiter Fund Management plc is a fund manager. The principal activity of the Company is to act as a holding company for a group of investment management companies. The Company focuses primarily on managing equity investments on behalf of retail, institutional and private client investors across a range of products, including the United Kingdom and offshore mutual funds, segregated mandates and investment trusts.

