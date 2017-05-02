JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to $47.00 in a research note published on Monday, April 17th, StockTargetPrices.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. FBR & Co reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Vetr raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.53 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group AG increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Buckingham Research reissued a hold rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.21.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) opened at 87.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.49. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $93.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.54 and its 200 day moving average is $83.76.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $25.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post $6.70 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 31.02%.
In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Matthew E. Zames sold 3,405 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $289,629.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 329,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,986,356.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Crown acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.48 per share, with a total value of $983,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 299,862 shares in the company, valued at $25,632,203.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.0% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 664,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,220,000 after buying an additional 60,170 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,587,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,334,505,000 after buying an additional 15,715,835 shares during the period. Markston International LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Markston International LLC now owns 171,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,409,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 406,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,072,000 after buying an additional 27,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers services to consumers and businesses through bank branches, automatic teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.
