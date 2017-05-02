Arconic Inc (ARNC) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Arconic Inc (NASDAQ:ARNC) in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 18th. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen and Company restated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Arconic in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arconic from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arconic from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised their target price on shares of Arconic from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.41.

Shares of Arconic (NASDAQ:ARNC) opened at 27.25 on Tuesday. The company’s market cap is $11.94 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.62 and its 200-day moving average is $23.43. Arconic has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $30.69.

Arconic (NASDAQ:ARNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Arconic will post $1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd.

In other Arconic news, major shareholder Associates L.P. Elliott bought 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.88 per share, with a total value of $621,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,928,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,354,290.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder International L.P. Elliott bought 306,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.32 per share, with a total value of $7,747,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,141,001 shares of company stock worth $61,600,929.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc, formerly Alcoa Inc, is engaged in lightweight metals engineering and manufacturing. The Company operates through three segments: Global Rolled Products, Engineered Products and Solutions, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. Its multi-material products, which include aluminum, titanium and nickel, are used around the world in markets, such as aerospace, automotive, commercial transportation and packaging.

