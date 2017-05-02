Jounce Therapeutics Inc (JNCE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning. They currently have $28.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engaged in developing therapies which enable the immune system to attack tumors. The Company’s lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of certain T cells found in a range of solid tumors. It also developing JTX-4014 for use in future combinations with JTX-2011, as well as for use in combination with other future product candidates. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on JNCE. Cowen and Company restated a buy rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.67.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) opened at 28.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.53 and its 200 day moving average is $22.02. Jounce Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $29.09. The stock’s market cap is $68.99 million.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up NaN% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Jounce Therapeutics will post ($0.75) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, major shareholder Celgene Switzerland Llc purchased 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Duncan Higgons purchased 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $107,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. The Company is engaged in developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Through the use of its Translational Science Platform, the Company first focuses on specific cell types within tumors to prioritize targets, and then identify related biomarkers designed to match the right therapy to the right patient.

