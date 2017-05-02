Lilis Energy Inc (RECV) Coverage Initiated at Johnson Rice

Equities researchers at Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Lilis Energy Inc (NASDAQ:RECV) in a report released on Tuesday, April 18th, StockTargetPrices.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Lilis Energy Company Profile

Lilis Energy, Inc is an upstream independent oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, drilling and production of oil and natural gas properties and prospects. The Company drills for, operates and produces oil and natural gas wells through its land holdings located in Wyoming, Colorado, and Nebraska.

