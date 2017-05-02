Kopp Investment Advisors LLC Sells 490 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Kopp Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Kopp Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Turner Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) opened at 123.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.96 and its 200 day moving average is $118.32. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.32 and a 12 month high of $129.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business had revenue of $17.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post $7.10 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.42%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Vetr cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.54 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.28 to $112.80 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.08.

In other news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $2,580,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 127,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,972,068.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices. Its primary focus is products related to human health and well-being.

