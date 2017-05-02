Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 157,400 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 601,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,400 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.7% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $69,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 54,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 46,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 20,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.4% in the third quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co. now owns 32,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) opened at 123.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.96 and its 200-day moving average is $118.32. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.32 and a 52-week high of $129.00. The company has a market capitalization of $334.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.06. The company earned $17.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 25.61%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post $7.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.42%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, April 17th. Vetr lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.73 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.08.

In related news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 22,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $2,580,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 127,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,972,068.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices. Its primary focus is products related to human health and well-being.

