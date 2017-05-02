John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT) Upgraded to Buy at CL King

John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) was upgraded by investment analysts at CL King from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, April 12th. The firm currently has a $103.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. CL King’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on JBT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded John Bean Technologies Corp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on John Bean Technologies Corp in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on John Bean Technologies Corp in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sidoti upgraded John Bean Technologies Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of John Bean Technologies Corp in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Shares of John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) traded up 0.62% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.20. The company had a trading volume of 202,734 shares. John Bean Technologies Corp has a 1-year low of $51.20 and a 1-year high of $93.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.35.

John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. John Bean Technologies Corp had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $344.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Corp will post $3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in John Bean Technologies Corp by 4.0% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd boosted its position in John Bean Technologies Corp by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 1,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in John Bean Technologies Corp by 1,033.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in John Bean Technologies Corp by 115.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Corp Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) is a technology solutions provider to the segments of the food and beverage industry with focus on proteins, liquid foods and automated system solutions. It operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures and services technologically food processing systems used for fruit juice production, frozen food production, in-container food production, automated systems and convenience food preparation by the food industry.

