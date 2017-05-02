HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) – Analysts at Jefferies Group issued their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for shares of HCP in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst O. Okusanya expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. HCP had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $540 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. HCP’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “HCP, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share (HCP)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/jefferies-group-weighs-in-on-hcp-inc-s-q1-2017-earnings-hcp-updated.html.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America Corp raised shares of HCP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.25 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of HCP from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of HCP in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HCP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of HCP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.05.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) opened at 31.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.27. HCP has a 1-year low of $27.61 and a 1-year high of $40.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.23 and a 200 day moving average of $30.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. HCP’s payout ratio is 111.28%.

In other news, CAO Scott A. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of HCP stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $299,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,709.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of HCP by 1.2% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of HCP by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of HCP by 1.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of HCP by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 11,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of HCP by 0.5% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 31,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

HCP Company Profile

HCP, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. The Company’s segments include senior housing triple-net (SH NNN), senior housing operating portfolio (SHOP), life science and medical office. Its senior housing facilities include independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, memory care facilities, care homes, and continuing care retirement communities.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HCP (HCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HCP Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCP Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.