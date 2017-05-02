Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Group LLC

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Jefferies Group LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 14th.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SLB. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger Limited. in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Vetr raised Schlumberger Limited. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.37 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a $96.00 price target on Schlumberger Limited. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on Schlumberger Limited. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Schlumberger Limited. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) traded down 0.40% during trading on Friday, reaching $72.30. 6,910,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.38 and its 200-day moving average is $81.15. The stock’s market cap is $100.46 billion. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $87.84. Schlumberger Limited. also was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 17,034 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 252% compared to the average volume of 4,836 put options.

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Schlumberger Limited. had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post $1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Schlumberger Limited.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -169.49%.

In other Schlumberger Limited. news, Director Tore I. Sandvold sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $407,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. by 1.4% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 56,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 457,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,768,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. by 14.1% in the first quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 148,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,623,000 after buying an additional 18,394 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. by 1.8% in the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 53,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. by 7.8% in the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 83,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger Limited.

Schlumberger N.V. provides technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s segments include Reservoir Characterization Group, Drilling Group, Production Group and Cameron Group. The Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources.

