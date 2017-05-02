General Dynamics’ (GD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Group LLC

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 18th. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.55% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GD. Vetr raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.78 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.98.
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) opened at 193.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.75. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $132.68 and a 1-year high of $196.97.
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.16. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business earned $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics will post $9.81 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.90%.
In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 19,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $3,584,001.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,103,834.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William P. Fricks sold 10,146 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total value of $1,939,813.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,384,828.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,300 shares of company stock worth $8,366,195 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 33.9% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About General Dynamics
General Dynamics Corporation is a global aerospace and defense company. The Company offers a portfolio of products and services in business aviation; combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; information technology (IT) services and C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance) solutions, and shipbuilding and ship repair.
