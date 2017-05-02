Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW) Given a €95.00 Price Target by Jefferies Group LLC Analysts

Jefferies Group LLC set a €95.00 ($103.26) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (ETR:BMW) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, April 18th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BMW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($84.78) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($101.09) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. equinet AG set a €96.00 ($104.35) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €83.00 ($90.22) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a €120.00 ($130.43) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €89.92 ($97.74).

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (ETR:BMW) opened at 88.001 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of €57.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.422. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG has a 12 month low of €63.42 and a 12 month high of €91.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €84.30 and a 200 day moving average price of €84.39.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke AG

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG is a Germany-based automobile and motorcycle manufacturer. It divides its activities into four segments: Automobiles, Motorcycles, Financial Services and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles and sells cars and off-road vehicles under the brands BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce as well as spare parts and accessories.

