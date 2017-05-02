Evolent Health Inc (EVH) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Group LLC currently has a $28.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. began coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised Evolent Health from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. CIBC began coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Evolent Health from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.22.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) traded down 0.86% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 921,915 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.77 and its 200-day moving average is $19.50. The company’s market cap is $1.21 billion. Evolent Health has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $26.84.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.15. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 69.04%. The firm earned $88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Evolent Health will post ($0.41) EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/jefferies-group-llc-reaffirms-buy-rating-for-evolent-health-inc-evh-updated.html.

In other news, CFO Nicholas Mcgrane sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $37,540.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,698.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Seth Blackley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $317,850.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 807,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,105,161.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,870,040 shares of company stock valued at $95,254,377. 8.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVH. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 4,249.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc is engaged in healthcare delivery and payment. The Company supports health systems and physician organizations in their migration toward value-based care and population health management. The Company provides an end-to-end, technology-enabled services platform for providers. The Company’s platform, powered by its technology, processes and integrated services, enables providers to migrate their economic orientation from fee-for-service (FFS) reimbursement to payment models that reward value-based payment models.

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.