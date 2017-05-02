Jefferies Group LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Axovant Sciences Ltd (AXON)

Jefferies Group LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Axovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:AXON) in a research report released on Tuesday, April 18th. The firm currently has a $31.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. increased their target price on shares of Axovant Sciences from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Axovant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axovant Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. HC Wainwright set a $35.00 target price on shares of Axovant Sciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen and Company initiated coverage on shares of Axovant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axovant Sciences has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.04.

Axovant Sciences (NYSE:AXON) opened at 24.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s market cap is $2.44 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average is $14.16. Axovant Sciences has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $24.63.

Axovant Sciences (NYSE:AXON) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. On average, analysts predict that Axovant Sciences will post ($1.81) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axovant Sciences news, insider David Hung purchased 539,375 shares of Axovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.54 per share, with a total value of $10,000,012.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 539,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Anthony Vernon purchased 53,937 shares of Axovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.54 per share, with a total value of $999,991.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,991.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Axovant Sciences during the third quarter valued at $1,057,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Axovant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Woodstock Corp raised its position in Axovant Sciences by 55.0% in the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 35,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 12,417 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in Axovant Sciences by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Opus Point Partners Management LLC raised its position in Axovant Sciences by 10.9% in the third quarter. Opus Point Partners Management LLC now owns 14,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period.

About Axovant Sciences

Axovant Sciences Ltd. is a Bermuda-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics for the treatment of dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy body dementia. The Company intends to develop a pipeline of product candidates to address the cognitive, functional and behavioral aspects of dementia and related neurological disorders.

