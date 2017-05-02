Analysts Issue Forecasts for Weingarten Realty Investors’ Q1 2017 Earnings (WRI)

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Group issued their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst G. Hoglund expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weingarten Realty Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.70.

WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/jefferies-group-comments-on-weingarten-realty-investors-q1-2017-earnings-wri-updated.html.

Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) opened at 33.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.74. Weingarten Realty Investors has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $43.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.09.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm earned $140.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.08 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 45.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is 76.44%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 47,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 7.5% in the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 9,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 17.5% in the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 163,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after buying an additional 24,350 shares during the period. Honeywell International Inc. bought a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,803,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s primary business is leasing space to tenants in the shopping centers it owns or leases. The Company also provides property management services. The Company is in the business of owning, managing and developing retail shopping centers.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.