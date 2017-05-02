Jean Coutu Group PJC Inc (TSE:PJC.A) was downgraded by stock analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a C$20.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$21.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Jean Coutu Group PJC from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Jean Coutu Group PJC in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Jean Coutu Group PJC in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.79.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Jean Coutu Group PJC Inc (PJC.A) Stock Rating Lowered by Desjardins” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/jean-coutu-group-pjc-inc-pjc-a-stock-rating-lowered-by-desjardins.html.

About Jean Coutu Group PJC

The Jean Coutu Group (PJC) Inc is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in franchising pharmacy chains. The Company operates through two segments: franchising and generic drugs. Within the franchising segment, the Company carries on the franchising activity under the banners of PJC Jean Coutu, PJC Clinique, PJC Jean Coutu Sante and PJC Jean Coutu Sante Beaute; operates approximately two distribution centers, and coordinates various other services for its franchisees.

Receive News & Ratings for Jean Coutu Group PJC Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jean Coutu Group PJC Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.