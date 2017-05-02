Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – (JAZZ) Receiving Negative Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – (NASDAQ:JAZZ) have trended negative on Tuesday, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – earned a news sentiment score of -0.39 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave headlines about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – (NASDAQ:JAZZ) opened at 160.70 on Tuesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – has a one year low of $95.80 and a one year high of $163.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.34.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $396.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.91 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – will post $11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Leerink Swann set a $179.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Vetr downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.46 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank AG set a $176.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – in a research report on Friday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.83.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – news, SVP Karen J. Wilson sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,133 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $152,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 308,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,927,650.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,717 shares of company stock valued at $2,702,147. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focusing on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to meet unmet medical needs in neurology and psychiatry. As of December 31, 2009, the Company markets two products: Xyrem (sodium oxybate) for the treatment of both cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy; and Luvox CR (fluvoxamine maleate) for the treatment of both obsessive compulsive disorder and social anxiety disorder.

