J Michael Anderson Acquires 2,000 Shares of Layne Christensen Company (LAYN) Stock

Layne Christensen Company (NASDAQ:LAYN) CFO J Michael Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $15,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Layne Christensen Company (NASDAQ:LAYN) opened at 7.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average is $9.62. The company’s market capitalization is $156.85 million. Layne Christensen Company has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $11.42.

Layne Christensen Company (NASDAQ:LAYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 10th. The construction company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.82. The company earned $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.50 million. Layne Christensen Company had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 22.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Layne Christensen Company will post ($0.61) EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Layne Christensen Company by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 121,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Layne Christensen Company by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Layne Christensen Company by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,038,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,291,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Layne Christensen Company during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Layne Christensen Company by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 244,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 32,106 shares during the period. 95.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAYN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Layne Christensen Company from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Layne Christensen Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

About Layne Christensen Company

Layne Christensen Company (Layne) is a water management, construction and drilling company. The Company provides drilling solutions for water management, mineral services and specialty drilling needs. The Company operates through four segments: Water Resources, Inliner, Heavy Civil and Mineral Services.

