iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index (EWU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index (NYSE:EWU) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,108,052 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the March 31st total of 1,728,075 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,036,366 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index (NYSE:EWU) opened at 33.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.55 and its 200 day moving average is $31.33. iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $33.29.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index Company Profile

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI United Kingdom Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the London Stock Exchange.

