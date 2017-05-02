Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT (IRM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT (NYSE:IRM) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,703 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT worth $7,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IRM. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT by 25.4% in the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 11,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT by 5.3% in the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT by 265.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 160,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,220,000 after buying an additional 116,715 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) opened at 35.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.50. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.61 and a beta of 0.95.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business earned $939 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post $1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT’s payout ratio is 733.33%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.40.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 6,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $232,612.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anastasios Tsolakis sold 1,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $55,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,432 shares of company stock worth $805,487. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (Iron Mountain) is engaged in storing records, primarily paper documents and data backup media, and provide information management services. The Company offers records management services, data protection and recovery services and information destruction services. Its information management services are divided into three categories: records management services, data protection and recovery services, and information destruction services.

