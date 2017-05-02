Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR) Stake Held by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY held its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 6.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,328,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,387,000 after buying an additional 360,124 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 64.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,717,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,161,000 after buying an additional 672,192 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 11.6% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,406,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,427,000 after buying an additional 145,803 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 96.5% in the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,424,000 after buying an additional 658,502 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,946,000. 62.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) opened at 16.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average of $15.13. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $16.67.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc will post $1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 432.44%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/invesco-mortgage-capital-inc-ivr-position-maintained-by-spirit-of-america-management-corp-ny-updated.html.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IVR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Instinet cut shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Nomura cut shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.08.

In other Invesco Mortgage Capital news, insider Jason Marshall acquired 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $88,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21,210 shares in the company, valued at $328,755. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David B. Lyle acquired 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 13,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc is a holding company, which conducts its businesses through IAS Operating Partnership LP (the Operating Partnership) and subsidiaries. The Company’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors through dividends and through capital appreciation. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities that are guaranteed by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association or a federally chartered corporation, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (collectively Agency RMBS); RMBS that are not guaranteed by the United States Government agency; Credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises; commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.