Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Shares Sold by Alpha Windward LLC

Alpha Windward LLC reduced its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 77.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $217,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) opened at 839.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $775.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $699.70. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $610.71 and a 52 week high of $844.46.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $5.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $1.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post $23.60 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Evercore ISI cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $690.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Saturday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America Corp set a $800.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $793.36.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 8,950 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $835.89, for a total transaction of $7,481,215.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,368,085.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 18,775 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $810.33, for a total value of $15,213,945.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,573 shares in the company, valued at $77,445,669.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,345 shares of company stock worth $55,599,506 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc (Intuitive) designs, manufactures and markets da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories. The Company’s da Vinci Surgical System consists of a surgeon’s console, a patient-side cart and a vision system. The da Vinci Surgical System translates a surgeon’s hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console, into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

