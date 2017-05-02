Share Repurchase Plan Initiated by Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG) Board

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan, which permits the company to repurchase $300 million in shares on Friday, February 10th, EventVestor reports. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) opened at 23.66 on Tuesday. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $25.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.76.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies will post $1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IPG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America Corp began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

In other news, EVP Philippe Krakowsky sold 129,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $3,150,593.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director H John Greeniaus sold 85,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $2,085,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,354,639 shares of company stock worth $33,081,398. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc is a global advertising and marketing services company. The Company specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates in two segments: Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

