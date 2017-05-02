Garde Capital Inc. Sells 4,905 Shares of International Business Machines Corp. (IBM)

Garde Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) by 78.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,905 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines Corp. were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massey Quick & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Corp. during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines Corp. by 5.2% in the third quarter. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Corp. during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Corp. during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines Corp. by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) opened at 158.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.25 and a 200 day moving average of $167.96. International Business Machines Corp. has a one year low of $142.50 and a one year high of $182.79. The stock has a market cap of $149.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.96.

International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. International Business Machines Corp. had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 78.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Corp. will post $13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from International Business Machines Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. International Business Machines Corp.’s payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/international-business-machines-corp-ibm-shares-sold-by-garde-capital-inc-updated.html.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines Corp. from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America Corp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of International Business Machines Corp. in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines Corp. from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines Corp. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of International Business Machines Corp. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.01.

In other news, insider James J. Kavanaugh sold 559 shares of International Business Machines Corp. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.31, for a total value of $99,675.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,623.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 5,000 shares of International Business Machines Corp. stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $895,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,952 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,179.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines Corp.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a technology company. The Company operates through five segments: Cognitive Solutions, Global Business Services (GBS), Technology Services & Cloud Platforms, Systems and Global Financing. The Cognitive Solutions segment delivers a spectrum of capabilities, from descriptive, predictive and prescriptive analytics to cognitive systems.

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.